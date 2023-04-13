Wild Turkey Breast with Strawberry Glaze

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Here is a quick and easy wild turkey recipe that brings bold flavor to the finished dish. The acidity of wine helps to tenderize the breast, while these sweet spring berries add a hint of sweetness to the dish. It makes perfect sense in the Louisiana kitchen.

Prep Time: 45 Minutes

Yields: 6–8 Servings

Ingredients:

6 pounds turkey breasts, sliced (½-inch) thick

1 ounce strawberry wine

1 tbsp strawberry jam

¼ cup sliced strawberries

1 cup seasoned flour

¼ cup unsalted butter

¼ cup olive oil

½ cup sliced green onions

1 tbsp minced garlic

1 cup sliced oyster mushrooms

1 tsp chopped thyme

2 cups demi-glace

Or beef gravy

Salt and cracked black pepper to taste

Granulated garlic to taste

Method:

Dust breast slices with seasoned flour, shaking off excess. In a 12-inch nonstick skillet, heat butter and olive oil over medium heat. Add breast slices and cook for 3–5 minutes or until meat is golden brown, turning once. Transfer breast slices to a warm platter and set aside. In the same pan, sauté green onions, minced garlic, mushrooms and thyme 3–5 minutes or until vegetables are wilted. Remove pan from burner and add wine. NOTE: Be careful as alcohol will ignite and burn a few minutes. Add strawberry jam, sliced strawberries and demi-glace. Season to taste using salt, cracked black pepper and granulated garlic. Swirl skillet above burner until jam and demi-glace are blended. Bring to a rolling boil and reduce sauce until slightly thickened. Return breast slices to pan. Heat 2–3 minutes and serve with sauce.:

