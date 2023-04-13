Facebook
Police: Man holed up in Indiana apartment, shooting at officers

Indiana State Police is investigating after a suspect exchanges gunfire with police in Kendallville Wednesday.(Staff)
By WPTA Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 5:35 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WPTA/Gray News) - Indiana State Police are asking residents to avoid an area of Kendallville amid a standoff that began Wednesday evening and persisted into Thursday.

A man was holed up in an apartment after firing shots at police officers, police said.

Sgt. Brian Walker said the man fired “hundreds of rounds from a high-powered rifle” toward officers who fired back.

No injuries were reported as of midnight. One man said that a bullet pierced the hood of car as he drove by, unaware of what was unfolding.

Another man said he was across the street and took cover when he heard the shots.

Officers said the suspect barricaded himself in an apartment on the second floor of the complex. Walker said there were neighbors in nearby apartments who couldn’t immediately get out because of safety concerns.

