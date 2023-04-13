Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

No. 6 LSU gymnastics advances to NCAA Championship

LSU gymnastics at the semifinals of the NCAA Championship.
LSU gymnastics at the semifinals of the NCAA Championship.(WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WORTH, Texas. (WAFB) - No. 6 LSU gymnastics started slowly in the semifinal round of the NCAA Championship, but they quickly gained momentum.

The Tigers scored 197.475 to place first in the semifinal round of the NCAA Championship.

Haleigh Bryant scored 39.6875 in the all-around to win the all-around.

Bryant closed out the floor routine with a score of 9.950 to put the Tigers in second place. Bryant followed Aleah Finnegan who scored a 9.9625.

After the first two events, the Tigers sat in second place with a score of 98.7500 trailing Cal by .037.

In the Tigers’ third rotation, on vault, they scored 49.262 to keep them in second place with an overall score of 148.000 trailing Florida by .100.

Bryant scored a 9.9375 to put the Tigers on top with a score of 197.475.

LSU will advance to the NCAA Championships on Saturday, April 15 with the meet scheduled for 3 p.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Nathan Millard, Derrick Perkins, Tiffany Guidry, and Tabbeth Barber
Warrants: Nathan Millard hired prostitutes, smoked crack
TV Giveaway
Five individuals arrested for attempting to smuggle drugs into the parish jail
Five arrested for attempting to smuggle drugs into jail, officials said
Derrick Perkins (left) and Nathan Millard (right)
Man arrested in Nathan Millard case now accused of disposing of his body, officials say

Latest News

No. 1 LSU gets ready to host No. 12 Kentucky for 3-game SEC series
LSU Baseball
No. 1 LSU gets ready to host No. 12 Kentucky for 3-game SEC series
LSU Gymnastics
No. 6 LSU makes final preps for national semifinal
The No. 6 LSU gymnastics team is making its final preparations before the semifinals of the...
No. 6 LSU makes final preps for national semifinal