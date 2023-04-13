Mother of shooting victim to host summer basketball camp

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A mother who lost her son to gun violence is trying something different to keep kids safe and out of trouble during the summer.

“The losing of my son was catastrophic for me so I wanted to do something that was going to keep him here, keep him close to his friends, and keep his legacy valuable,” said Shanna Claiborne.

The death of Diontrey Claiborne shattered the life of Shanna Claiborne, his mother. He was one of three teenagers killed at a birthday party back in 2014.

Police said the shooter, Nakeydran Williams was a teenager and will spend decades behind bars.

Claiborne started a non-profit organization called the ‘Diontrey Claiborne Stop the Violence’ organization. One of their well-known initiatives is a summer basketball camp for kids that teaches basketball skills, fitness, nutrition, the importance of not doing drugs, and other life skills.

The group is now accepting applications for the 2023 Diontrey Claiborne Stop the Violence 3-day summer camp.

Click here to register.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.