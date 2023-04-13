Metro Council to consider expanding law to give formerly incarcerated people more job opportunities

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana in 2021 joined a growing list of states that passed The Fair Chance Act.

The law prevents state government employers from asking about past criminal history on job application, but it does not prevent an employer from asking about it during an interview or doing a criminal background check, which is required for certain positions.

There’s now a new push to expand it to create more opportunities for formerly incarcerated people.

“You have done the thing the state has asked you to do, which you have done your time, and you should be restored. Part of that restoration is that you should be able to apply for those positions for which you are qualified,” said Rev. Alexis Anderson of the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison Reform Coalition.

Metro Councilwoman Chauna Banks is proposing an ordinance to expand the law to cover city contracting jobs, which supporters say are better paying and better opportunities to sustain a stable living.

Advocates stood on the steps of city hall campaigning for this expansion in 2022.

“What is the purpose, if once they get out, and they try to utilize those skills, and right out of the gate they are rejected,” said Banks.

Banks is aware there might be some employers who are against the change, but she argued that this would give companies a leg up.

Banks says when Republic Services went through a worker shortage because of the pandemic they were able to hire more people by going beyond someone’s background.

“Just being able to make that suggestion to them look beyond a criminal history made a difference in their ability to get mechanics, their ability to get truck drivers, and those that actually picked up the trash,” said Banks.

Banks went on to explain what she believes could come if more companies followed this practice.

“It increases the number of persons that will get contracts because they will actually have the workforce to meet the demand,” said Banks.

The Metro Council deferred the ordinance until their next meeting in two weeks.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.