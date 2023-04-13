Man killed trying to defend woman from attacker, police seek answers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is seeking answers in connection with an unsolved homicide case.

On October 29, 2022, detectives with BPRD began an investigation into the homicide of Randall Parker, which happened in the 2500 block of North 31st Street near Choctaw Drive.

Investigators believe Parker was helping someone with their disabled vehicle when he noticed a man attacking a woman.

Parker tried to help the woman when he was shot several times by an unknown man, according to authorities.

Surveillance video shows two cars leaving the scene: a silver Nissan Altima along with a dark-colored Honda Accord.

Surveillance video shows two cars leaving the scene: a silver Nissan Altima along with a dark-colored Honda Accord. (Capital Region Crime Stoppers)

If you have information that can help investigators, contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (7867). You can also visit crimestoppers225.com.

