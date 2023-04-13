Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Man killed trying to defend woman from attacker, police seek answers

Surveillance video shows two cars leaving the scene: a silver Nissan Altima along with a...
Surveillance video shows two cars leaving the scene: a silver Nissan Altima along with a dark-colored Honda Accord.(Capital Region Crime Stoppers)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 5:27 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is seeking answers in connection with an unsolved homicide case.

On October 29, 2022, detectives with BPRD began an investigation into the homicide of Randall Parker, which happened in the 2500 block of North 31st Street near Choctaw Drive.

Investigators believe Parker was helping someone with their disabled vehicle when he noticed a man attacking a woman.

RELATED STORY
BRPD investigating shooting on North 31st Street

Parker tried to help the woman when he was shot several times by an unknown man, according to authorities.

Surveillance video shows two cars leaving the scene: a silver Nissan Altima along with a dark-colored Honda Accord.

Surveillance video shows two cars leaving the scene: a silver Nissan Altima along with a dark-colored Honda Accord.
Surveillance video shows two cars leaving the scene: a silver Nissan Altima along with a...
Surveillance video shows two cars leaving the scene: a silver Nissan Altima along with a dark-colored Honda Accord.(Capital Region Crime Stoppers)
Surveillance video shows two cars leaving the scene: a silver Nissan Altima along with a...
Surveillance video shows two cars leaving the scene: a silver Nissan Altima along with a dark-colored Honda Accord.(Capital Region Crime Stoppers)

If you have information that can help investigators, contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (7867). You can also visit crimestoppers225.com.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Nathan Millard, Derrick Perkins, Tiffany Guidry, and Tabbeth Barber
Warrants: Nathan Millard hired prostitutes, smoked crack
TV Giveaway
Five individuals arrested for attempting to smuggle drugs into the parish jail
Five arrested for attempting to smuggle drugs into jail, officials said
Derrick Perkins (left) and Nathan Millard (right)
Man arrested in Nathan Millard case now accused of disposing of his body, officials say

Latest News

The event is a 12-hour celebration of the organization’s year-long fundraising pursuit to...
12-hour Dance Marathon at LSU making a return to the PMAC
12-hour Dance Marathon at LSU making a return at the PMAC
12-hour Dance Marathon at LSU making a return at the PMAC
Man killed trying to defend woman from attacker, police seek answers
Man killed trying to defend woman from attacker, police seek answers
Grab your dancing shoes and head to the PMAC this weekend
Grab your dancing shoes and head to the PMAC this weekend