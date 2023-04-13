Live After Five Returns This Friday

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - The signature outdoor concert series for Baton Rouge is back for spring. The Live After Five concert series starts Friday, April 14, 2023 and continues through May 26, 2023. Concerts begin at 5:00pm and end at 8:00pm. Each week a band representing a different genre of music will perform live at Rhorer Plaza. The concerts are free and open to the public. There will be food vendors, a children’s play area, and an arts market where attendees can purchase unique arts and crafts from local artisans. Live After Five is presented by the Downtown Business Association.

Performance Line-Up

April 14, 2023: Sugar Shaker

April 21, 2023: Chris LeBlanc Band

April 28, 2023: Gal Holiday and the Honky Tonk Review

May 5, 2023: Curley Taylor & Zydeco Trouble

May 12, 2023: Live After Five will not take place this week

May 19, 2023: The Michael Foster Project

May 26, 2023: Press 1 for English

