Isolated showers today with better rain chances expected by Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An area of low pressure that was expected to deliver a good coverage of rain to the area from Wednesday into this morning formed just a little farther east than originally forecast, helping to keep most of the rain to our east. However, as it lifts inland today and temporarily pivots to the northwest, isolated showers will still be possible locally, especially near and north of the interstates.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, April 13 (WAFB)

Otherwise, plenty of clouds linger for most of the day, helping to keep highs around 70 degrees.

Weekend Outlook

We’ll finally see sunshine return on Friday as low pressure exits to our east. The sunshine will result in warmer temperatures than we’ve seen over the last several days, with highs topping out in the low 80s under partly cloudy skies.

The sunshine and drier weather will be brief as our next storm system brings a return of rain chances on Saturday. Scattered showers and t-storms will be possible from the morning into the afternoon as a warm front lifts inland from the Gulf of Mexico. We’ll then see the potential for a second round of showers and t-storms late Saturday into early Sunday as a cold front moves through.

The Storm Prediction Center only has northwestern parts of our viewing area under a Level 1/5 (marginal) risk of severe weather, but I wouldn’t be surprised to see that area expanded a bit in subsequent outlooks. In terms of rainfall, the Weather Prediction Center outlook has most of our area picking up anywhere from 0.50″ to 1.00″ through the weekend.

Weather should cooperate with the Strawberry Festival in Ponchatoula on Friday and Sunday, but plan on dodging some rain if you’re heading to the festival on Saturday. It shouldn’t be an all day rain, but you’ll definitely want to keep our First Alert Weather App handy.

Extended Outlook

Rains will likely exit before daybreak on Sunday for most of us, allowing us to salvage the second half of the weekend. Temperatures will trend cooler for a couple of days in the wake of the front, but highs will rebound into the 80s by next Tuesday. Confidence isn’t particularly high on rain chances in the extended part of our forecast, but at least some showers appear possible during the second half of the week.

