Iberville Parish locks down on security, following unexpected inmate escape last week

IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Iberville Parish officials are beefing up security at the courthouse after a convicted murderer escaped from officials while in route to the courthouse to be sentenced.

RELATED: Convicted murderer found hiding in garbage can after escaping on way to courthouse, officials say

Frustration is now turning into action. “I’ve been sheriff for coming up on 12 years, this is the second inmate that I know of that ran from the courthouse,” Sheriff Brett Stassi said.

Stassi thought a fence would be enough to prevent another inmate from escaping again, but that was not the case.

“Here we are pain mistakenly opening the gate for the van to come in. We get out and make sure the gate is closed and locked. It was a false sense of security,” Stassi said.

Officials believe Tyler Jackson was able to escape through the fire exit. The area is there to make sure people can get out of the building, during an emergency, but now there will be a lock on that gate.

“Because it is a fire exit, that is probably the best fix that we’re going to be able to put on it. Not only do we have to keep the security of the inmates, but we also have to make sure that the free public that attends this courthouse have free access to leave in case of an emergency,” Stassi added.

This lock would only be used when an inmate is being transported to the courthouse and employees would still need a badge to come in.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.