High-speed chase suspect gives deputies the slip for months, I-TEAM uncovers

LIVINGSTON, La. (WAFB) - On an October night in 2022, Keldrick White is accused of running from law enforcement and has not been arrested since allegedly causing a wreck.

Keldrick White (WAFB)

His Chevrolet truck smashed into a Kia Soul, bringing an end to his alleged attempt to evade law enforcement in a high-speed chase.

High-speed chase (WAFB)

An ambulance took White from the scene to a hospital, where he was supposed to remain until Livingston Parish Sheriff’s deputies arrested him. Now, more than six months after the crash, officials from the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office admit White was able to leave the hospital and they have been trying to arrest him since then.

The sheriff’s office’s spokeswoman says White was “released without notification.”

“As a result of the accident caused by Keldrick White, he incurred severe injuries that required hospitalization for over two weeks. Though LPSO inquired as to the status of Mr. White’s hospitalization, LPSO was not notified of Mr. White’s release from the hospital,” added Sheriff Jason Ard.

The situation came to light only after the WAFB I-TEAM began requesting records about the case.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone who knows White’s whereabouts to contact Crimestoppers or LPSO.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.