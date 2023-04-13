Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

High-speed chase suspect gives deputies the slip for months, I-TEAM uncovers

High-speed chase
High-speed chase(WAFB)
By Scottie Hunter
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVINGSTON, La. (WAFB) - On an October night in 2022, Keldrick White is accused of running from law enforcement and has not been arrested since allegedly causing a wreck.

Keldrick White
Keldrick White(WAFB)

His Chevrolet truck smashed into a Kia Soul, bringing an end to his alleged attempt to evade law enforcement in a high-speed chase.

High-speed chase
High-speed chase(WAFB)

An ambulance took White from the scene to a hospital, where he was supposed to remain until Livingston Parish Sheriff’s deputies arrested him. Now, more than six months after the crash, officials from the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office admit White was able to leave the hospital and they have been trying to arrest him since then.

The sheriff’s office’s spokeswoman says White was “released without notification.”

“As a result of the accident caused by Keldrick White, he incurred severe injuries that required hospitalization for over two weeks. Though LPSO inquired as to the status of Mr. White’s hospitalization, LPSO was not notified of Mr. White’s release from the hospital,” added Sheriff Jason Ard.

The situation came to light only after the WAFB I-TEAM began requesting records about the case.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone who knows White’s whereabouts to contact Crimestoppers or LPSO.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Nathan Millard, Derrick Perkins, Tiffany Guidry, and Tabbeth Barber
Warrants: Nathan Millard hired prostitutes, smoked crack
TV Giveaway
Five individuals arrested for attempting to smuggle drugs into the parish jail
Five arrested for attempting to smuggle drugs into jail, officials said
Derrick Perkins (left) and Nathan Millard (right)
Man arrested in Nathan Millard case now accused of disposing of his body, officials say

Latest News

Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) is investigating the shooting death of a 20-year-old male...
19-year-old victim identified in deadly shooting on Birch Street
Frederick Harris
CRIME STOPPERS: Information sought in man’s unsolved murder case
Louisiana state capital (Source: WAFB)
Protestors claim several bills are anti-LGBT
What We're Tracking Next
Keeping an eye on weekend cold front storm potential