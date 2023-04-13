Facebook
CRIME STOPPERS: Police need help solving man’s parking lot murder

Justin Henry
Justin Henry(Crime Stoppers)
By Kamren Phillips
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are still searching for answers regarding an unsolved homicide from last year.

RELATED: 33-year-old killed man killed on Gayosa Street

Justin Henry, 33, was found shot and killed in the 1800 block of Gayosa Street in a parking lot back in November of 2021, police said.

Detectives are now asking the public for help solving this homicide. The suspect and motive remain unknown.

If you have any information regarding this investigation, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

