CRIME STOPPERS: Police need help solving man’s parking lot murder

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are still searching for answers regarding an unsolved homicide from last year.

Justin Henry, 33, was found shot and killed in the 1800 block of Gayosa Street in a parking lot back in November of 2021, police said.

Detectives are now asking the public for help solving this homicide. The suspect and motive remain unknown.

If you have any information regarding this investigation, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

