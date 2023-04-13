CRIME STOPPERS: Information sought in man’s unsolved murder case

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is still searching for answers as to who shot and killed 20-year-old Frederick Harris and why over a year after it happened.

According to the Capital Region Crime Stoppers, investigators and Harris’ family and friends are asking the public to help them with this investigation.

The shooting reportedly happened around 4 p.m. on Monday, March 28, 2022, on Birch Street near N. 19th Street.

Officials said police found Harris suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, which he died from at the scene.

Anyone with information about this investigation, including who shot Harris and why, should contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867, submit a tip anonymously on their website, or download the free anonymous P3 Tips App.

