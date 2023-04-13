Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

CRIME STOPPERS: Information sought in man’s unsolved murder case

Frederick Harris
Frederick Harris(Crime Stoppers)
By Raley Pellittieri
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is still searching for answers as to who shot and killed 20-year-old Frederick Harris and why over a year after it happened.

According to the Capital Region Crime Stoppers, investigators and Harris’ family and friends are asking the public to help them with this investigation.

RELATED: 20-year-old victim identified in deadly shooting on Birch Street

The shooting reportedly happened around 4 p.m. on Monday, March 28, 2022, on Birch Street near N. 19th Street.

Officials said police found Harris suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, which he died from at the scene.

Frederick Harris
Frederick Harris(Crime Stoppers)

Anyone with information about this investigation, including who shot Harris and why, should contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867, submit a tip anonymously on their website, or download the free anonymous P3 Tips App.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Nathan Millard, Derrick Perkins, Tiffany Guidry, and Tabbeth Barber
Warrants: Nathan Millard hired prostitutes, smoked crack
TV Giveaway
Five individuals arrested for attempting to smuggle drugs into the parish jail
Five arrested for attempting to smuggle drugs into jail, officials said
Derrick Perkins (left) and Nathan Millard (right)
Man arrested in Nathan Millard case now accused of disposing of his body, officials say

Latest News

Louisiana state capital (Source: WAFB)
Protestors claim several bills are anti-LGBT
What We're Tracking Next
Keeping an eye on weekend cold front storm potential
Surveillance video shows two cars leaving the scene: a silver Nissan Altima along with a...
Man killed trying to defend woman from attacker, police seek answers
The Baton Rouge Police Department is seeking answers in connection with an unsolved homicide...
Man killed trying to defend woman from attacker, police seek answers