12-hour Dance Marathon at LSU making a return to the PMAC

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The 12-hour Dance Marathon at LSU is celebrating its 10th year Saturday, April 15 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

The event is a 12-hour celebration of the organization’s year-long fundraising pursuit to benefit the children and families at Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital.

Delaney Mobley, Vice President of Marketing said the Dance Marathon originated in honor of Ryan White, a kid who contracted AIDS through a blood transfusion and passed away right before he was to start college. His love for dancing inspired his friends to form the first Dance Marathon program, which sparked a movement with Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, bringing college students across the country together to raise funds and awareness for pediatric illness and injury. Participants will stand for its entirety, in honor of kids who may not be able to do the same.

This event is dedicated to participants and donors who continue to support and change the lives of kids who need it most.

Everyone is welcome to attend to experience the difference each donation can bring to the lives of kids treated at OLOLCH.

If you’re unable to attend, you can keep up with the event through Instagram, @dmatlsu, or Facebook, Dance Marathon at LSU.

You can help them change kids’ health by donating through www.dmatlsu.org or click here.

Every donation is tax deductible and directly benefits the kids and families seeking treatment at Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital.

Organizers say Dance Marathon aspires to unite the LSU student body with the surrounding Baton Rouge community through a year-long fundraising effort in support of Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital and Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

For more information about DM at LSU, please visit https://www.dmatlsu.org/.

