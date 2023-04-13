1 injured in crash involving overturned vehicle on I-110 South
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 7:20 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was injured after a crash involving an overturned vehicle on the interstate Thursday morning.
It happened around 6:30 a.m. on I-110 South near the Chippewa Street exit, heading from the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport toward downtown.
Emergency officials confirmed that one person had a “minor injury” from the accident.
Multiple lanes on I-110 South were temporarily blocked. Drivers were advised to use Plank Road or Scenic Highway as an alternate route.
All lanes reopened just before 7:20 a.m.
