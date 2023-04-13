1 injured in crash involving overturned vehicle on I-110 South

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was injured after a crash involving an overturned vehicle on the interstate Thursday morning.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. on I-110 South near the Chippewa Street exit, heading from the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport toward downtown.

Emergency officials confirmed that one person had a “minor injury” from the accident.

Multiple lanes on I-110 South were temporarily blocked. Drivers were advised to use Plank Road or Scenic Highway as an alternate route.

BREAKING: The right and center lanes are blocked on I-110 SOUTHBOUND at Chippewa due to an overturned vehicle. Traffic is backing up from Evangeline. Use Plank or Scenic as an alternate.... pic.twitter.com/qnXZoo7S8e — WAFB First Alert Traffic (@WAFBTraffic) April 13, 2023

All lanes reopened just before 7:20 a.m.

All lanes are now open on I-110 South at Chippewa. Congestion remains at Evangeline Street. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) April 13, 2023

