Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

1 injured in crash involving overturned vehicle on I-110 South

One person was injured after a crash involving an overturned vehicle on the interstate Thursday...
One person was injured after a crash involving an overturned vehicle on the interstate Thursday morning.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 7:20 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was injured after a crash involving an overturned vehicle on the interstate Thursday morning.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. on I-110 South near the Chippewa Street exit, heading from the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport toward downtown.

Emergency officials confirmed that one person had a “minor injury” from the accident.

Multiple lanes on I-110 South were temporarily blocked. Drivers were advised to use Plank Road or Scenic Highway as an alternate route.

All lanes reopened just before 7:20 a.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Nathan Millard, Derrick Perkins, Tiffany Guidry, and Tabbeth Barber
Warrants: Nathan Millard hired prostitutes, smoked crack
TV Giveaway
Five individuals arrested for attempting to smuggle drugs into the parish jail
Five arrested for attempting to smuggle drugs into jail, officials said
Derrick Perkins (left) and Nathan Millard (right)
Man arrested in Nathan Millard case now accused of disposing of his body, officials say

Latest News

Crash
Woman dies in 3-vehicle crash involving two 18-wheelers
DOTD holding open house to discuss I-10 widening project updates
DOTD announces upcoming lane closures on Intracoastal Bridge
One person was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash on a highway in Zachary.
2-vehicle highway crash sends 1 to hospital