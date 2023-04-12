Woman arrested for administering drugs to overdose victim, officials say

MORGAN CITY, La. (WAFB) - A woman is facing murder charges for allegedly being involved in a deadly overdose in 2021.

Christen Hebert Brown, 42, of Belle Rose, was arrested Wednesday afternoon, April 12, on second-degree murder charges, according to the Morgan City Police Department.

Investigators said Brown allegedly administered the toxic drug that led to the death of 37-year-old Harold Allen Sheets.

Morgan City police found Sheets unresponsive from an apparent overdose on Aug. 11, 2021 in the Brashear Avenue area, where he was then pronounced dead, according to officials.

Over the past couple of days, St. Mary Parish deputies and Morgan City detectives were able to develop and corroborate information about Brown’s involvement in Sheets’ death, according to officials.

Warrants were prepared for Brown’s arrest for second-degree murder, and she was found at the Morgan City Jail on charges unrelated to this investigation, police said.

According to the police department, Brown was booked for the new charges and bond set at $250,000.

Anyone with information on any overdose investigation should contact the Morgan City Police Department Detectives Division at 985-380-4605.

