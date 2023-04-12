Watching Your Wallet: Credit Card Rewards

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - You might not be a credit card reward expert, but you should be because those rewards can add up.

Some people really know how to use credit card reward programs to score big money each month. Others don’t even use their rewards, missing out on some major benefits. There are lots of credit card reward programs out there. The key point is that no matter which type you have, you should actually use the rewards.

A Creditcards.com survey found that 23% of cardholders did not cash in on their rewards within the last year. The good news is that’s an improvement from the previous year when 31% didn’t use their rewards.

Keep in mind that not using your credit card rewards is just wasting free money in some instances. You likely picked the credit card you have for some specific rewards it offers. Some people pick credit cards that offer travel benefits, while others go for cash-back offers. In fact, it breaks down like this: 55% of people want cash back and 25% want travel benefits.

One reason why rewards aren’t being used is people are saving rewards points for travel purchases. But be careful. Some rewards do lose some value over time. Check to make sure that’s not your card.

What’s concerning is that 11% of those polled said they just don’t know how to redeem their points, nine percent said it’s all too confusing, and another nine percent said they’re too busy to redeem the points.

No matter how great the credit card benefits are, it all comes down to using that card responsibly. Don’t carry a balance each month because that interest wipes out the benefit of getting rewards in the first place.

If you have questions about your rewards program, there’s a phone number on the back of your credit card that you can call.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.