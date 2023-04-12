Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

VIDEO: Woman steals $100 in wigs, accused of threatening employee with comb

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are searching for a woman accused of stealing wigs and threatening to stab an employee.

The incident happened at the Beauty Master Beauty Supply store in the 400 block of Behrman Place just before 10 a.m. on Tues., April 11.

Police are searching for a woman accused of stealing wigs and threatening to stab an employee...
Police are searching for a woman accused of stealing wigs and threatening to stab an employee at the Beauty Master Beauty Supply store on Behrman Place.(WVUE)

Surveillance video provided by the store’s manager shows an unknown female stuffing two wigs into her pants. The store manager says the wigs were worth about $100 in total.

Police say when the suspect was confronted, she threatened to stab an employee with a comb and fled.

New Orleans police are searching for a woman accused of stealing wigs and threatening to stab...
New Orleans police are searching for a woman accused of stealing wigs and threatening to stab an employee with a comb.(WVUE)

If you have any information about the incident, you’re asked to contact police.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Nathan Millard, Derrick Perkins, Tiffany Guidry, and Tabbeth Barber
Warrants: Nathan Millard hired prostitutes, smoked crack
TV Giveaway
Five individuals arrested for attempting to smuggle drugs into the parish jail
Five arrested for attempting to smuggle drugs into jail, officials said
Derrick Perkins (left) and Nathan Millard (right)
Man arrested in Nathan Millard case now accused of disposing of his body, officials say

Latest News

PPP Loan Fraud
Ascension Parish woman sentenced for PPP fraud, ordered to pay nearly $1M in restitution
Denham Springs man sentenced in child porn case involving 6-year-old
(MGN graphic)
Woman arrested following store fight, stabbing, arrest documents say
Dangerous car stunt driving in Baton Rouge on Sunday, April 9, 2023.
BRPD arrests 2 after dangerous car stunt driving in Baton Rouge