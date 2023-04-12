Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Teen and family friend die rescuing children in rough waters

A high school student from Atlanta died last week while rescuing children caught in a strong current at a Florida Beach. (Source: WANF)
By Jasmina Alston and Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (WANF/Gray News) – A high school student from Atlanta died last week rescuing a group of younger children caught in a strong current while visiting a Florida beach.

According to family members, 16-year-old Bryce Brooks was with family friends near Pensacola when the water rescue happened.

They said a close family friend, Charles “Chuck” Johnson, also died trying to help the teenager in the water.

“He was selfless, our son Bryce, while being pulled by currents himself called for help,” the teen’s father, Alfred Brooks, said. “Not for himself, but he called for help for the kids he was saving.”

The Brooks family gives thanks to the community for its support and shared messages about what an amazing young man their son was.

“At a time when we hear so many narratives about young black boys stealing life from other young black boys,” Brooks said. “Let it be amplified that Atlanta developed kids that would give up their life for kids.”

The family said Bryce’s actions saved several lives.

A GoFundMe created for the family surpassed its goal within 24 hours.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Nathan Millard, Derrick Perkins, Tiffany Guidry, and Tabbeth Barber
Warrants: Nathan Millard hired prostitutes, smoked crack
TV Giveaway
Five individuals arrested for attempting to smuggle drugs into the parish jail
Five arrested for attempting to smuggle drugs into jail, officials said
Derrick Perkins (left) and Nathan Millard (right)
Man arrested in Nathan Millard case now accused of disposing of his body, officials say

Latest News

FILE - Bottles of the drug misoprostol sit on a table at the West Alabama Women's Center, March...
White House moves to protect some abortion patients’ records
FILE - The headquarters for National Public Radio (NPR) stands on North Capitol Street on April...
NPR quits Elon Musk’s Twitter over ‘government-funded’ label
FILE - Britain's Prince Harry waves to the media as he leaves the Royal Courts Of Justice in...
Buckingham Palace: Prince Harry will attend his father’s coronation
Smoke rises from an industrial fire, Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at 358 NW F Street, in Richmond,...
Residents forced from Indiana homes as plastics fire burns
The retail giant said it has recycled 32.9 million pounds of car seat materials since the...
Target announces dates for next car seat trade-in event