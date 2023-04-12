SMART LIVING: Questions to ask after getting fired

ORLANDO, Fla. (IVANHOE NEWSWIRE) - After being fired from a job, there are many questions that a person should ask their soon-to-be former employer.

Experts said a person should first ask why they are being fired. Even though employers hire a person at will, they can also fire someone without a reason. If a person does get a reason, it can be valuable information for an area to improve on.

Workers should also ask about benefits. Specifically, a worker should find out whether they will be compensated for unused vacation and sick days.

Ask what your soon-to-be former employer will say about you in reference checks from potential future employers. It can give you the opportunity to clear up any misunderstandings or alert you that they will not be a good reference to add.

Finally, ask if you can appeal an employer’s decision to let you go. If your employer has suggested that your work performance is the reason for the firing, you may be able to appeal to be placed on a probationary period instead. If granted the probationary period, you can agree to aggressively work on your shortcomings and have your performance re-evaluated after the probationary period is over.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.