'Putting litter in the skies:' Metro Councilwoman proposing balloon release ban in Baton Rouge.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Metro Councilwoman is looking to ban balloon releases in East Baton Rouge Parish.

Laurie Adams has written a new ordinance that would basically ban the intentional release of 10 or more balloons into the sky. It would also crack down on people who organize balloon releases.

While balloon releases are common at vigils or celebrations of life, Adams believes they’re doing more harm than good.

“We’re basically putting litter in the skies, that then falls into people’s yards, into the woods, into streams, waterways,” said Adams, council member for District 11.

She believes there are other environmentally friendly ways to honor the memory of a loved one.

“A candlelight vigil would be a wonderful way to do a memorial. I also think a tree planting, you know something that’s not so passing, you know, something that is there for the long term for friends and family,” said Adams.

Adams says litter-focused organizations and others first reached out to her about the idea.

“What goes up must come down. So, what comes down, somebody is going to have to pick it up,” said Jennifer Richardson, with the Keep Tiger Town Beautiful organization.

Richardson says animals could come and eat the balloons, or young children could possibly put them in their mouths.

“Unless you are going to have a balloon release, and then have a little litter party to pick up all the balloons, you know, it’s just not a good idea. It’s just another layer of litter,” said Richardson.

The fines for disobeying this new proposal could be $100 for the first offense and $250 for any offenses after.

“So, I believe this has kind of already been established as a community value. So, I’m proposing a broader measure that would cover the entire parish,” said Adams.

Exceptions to the ordinance include:

1) A balloon released for scientific or meteorological purposes, on behalf of a governmental agency or pursuant to a governmental contract.

2) A hot air balloon that is recovered after launching: or

3) A balloon that is released and remains indoors

The director of environmental services would administer, implement and enforce this plan.

The item will be introduced Wednesday, April 12, at the council meeting, and will most likely be voted on in two weeks.

