No. 1 Oklahoma shuts out No. 12 LSU

Oklahoma's Alyssa Brito celebrates at home plate after hitting a two-run home run against LSU.
Oklahoma's Alyssa Brito celebrates at home plate after hitting a two-run home run against LSU.(Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In a matchup between two top 15 teams in the nation it was No. 1 Oklahoma who came out on top against No. 12 LSU on Tuesday, April 11.

The Tigers (33-8, 6-6 SEC) fell to the Sooners (36-1, 9-0 Big 12) 3-0 at Tiger Park.

LSU held Oklahoma to just two hits, with both hits resulting in runs. The first was an RBI single from Kinzie Hansen to take a 1-0 lead then Alyssa Brito hammered a two-run shot to right center to make it 3-0.

Jordy Bahl (12-1) went the distance for the Sooners and limited the Tiger hitters to just three hits. Bahl struck out 13 and allowed one walk through seven innings.

Danieca Coffey went 2-for-2 at the plate with a walk.

LSU will return to SEC play as they travel to Auburn. Game one is scheduled for Friday, April 14 with the first pitch scheduled for 5 p.m.

