No. 1 LSU erupts for 11 runs as they take down Tulane

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - No. 1 LSU could not be slowed down as they took down Tulane on Tuesday, April 11 from Turchin Stadium.

LSU (27-5, 7-4 SEC) scored 11 runs on 19 hits as they defeated Tulane (9-24, 3-3 AAC) 11-5.

Tommy White and Brayden Jobert each picked up three RBI in the win.

White was also 2-for-5 at the plate with a double, while Jobert was 2-for-5 at the plate with a home run and scored a run.

Jordan Thompson also added a home run, his fifth of the season in the top of the ninth inning.

LSU will return home as they host No. 12 Kentucky with game one scheduled for Thursday, April 13 with the first pitch scheduled for 6 p.m.

