LSU football continues practice as Spring game approaches

LSU head football coach Brian Kelly is well into his second spring practice with the Tigers and they’re a little over a week away from the Spring game.
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Tiger fans will get their first glimpse of the new team since demolishing Purdue in the Citrus Bowl on Saturday, April 22 at the Spring game.

Tiger fans will get their first glimpse of the new team since demolishing Purdue in the Citrus Bowl on Saturday, April 22 at the Spring game.

