Gulf low delivers rain, gusty winds the next couple of days

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Off-and-on showers and t-storms can be expected today as low pressure begins to intensify along the northern Gulf Coast. Rains will be more numerous for areas south of I-10, but most of the area gets at least some rainfall today.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, April 12 (WAFB)

Clouds, rain, and northeast winds will help to keep temperatures below normal, with highs topping out in the low 70s. It will also be breezy at times, with sustained winds of 10-15 mph expected, and gusts well into the 20s possible.

Low Moves Inland on Thursday

The area of low pressure developing just offshore of our coast is expected to move inland during the day on Thursday. Scattered to numerous showers and a few t-storms will remain possible into at least Thursday morning, but we should start trending drier by Thursday afternoon.

More Rain This Weekend

We’ll briefly enjoy some drier weather from late Thursday into Friday before good rain chances return on Saturday. A cold front will be the culprit behind our weekend rains, with showers and t-storms possible at just about any point on Saturday. Scattered rains will linger into early Sunday until the front moves through.

Weather looks to largely cooperate for the Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival on Friday and Sunday, but rain could certainly be an issue at times on Saturday.

The Weather Prediction Center outlook for rainfall over the next 5 days shows much of our area picking up 1″-2″ through Monday morning, with 2″-4″ possible closer to the coast, and somewhat lower totals as you go northwest of Baton Rouge.

Extended Outlook

Morning lows will trend cooler for a couple of days in the wake of our weekend front, but highs for most of next week are expected to return to the 80s. Rain chances may return by the mid part of the week in association with another cold front.

