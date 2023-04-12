Facebook
Denham Springs man sentenced in child porn case involving 6-year-old

(MGN)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Denham Springs man was sentenced to over 20 years in federal prison following his conviction for the production of child pornography.

The United States Department of Justice announced William Hunter Davis, 35, will spend 292 months, or 24 years, in federal prison.

At sentencing, Chief Judge Shelly D. Dick described Davis’s conduct as “heinous” since it “involved a contact offense in a familial relationship.”

Following his time in prison, Davis must serve five years of supervised release and register as a sex offender for life.

Once released, the DOJ reported he will be prohibited from contacting anyone under 18, and barred from visiting or living near schools, public pools, playgrounds, and other places with the primary purpose of servicing children.

According to admissions made during his plea, between January 1, 2020, and May 31, 2021, Davis recorded pornographic videos of himself engaged in sexually explicit conduct with a six-year-old minor child.

U. S. Attorney Gathe stated, “The efforts of the FBI and Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office cannot be praised enough. Their hard work in helping bring this defendant to justice defines the Project Safe Childhood Initiative. With this sentence, child sex predators are put on notice that this type of offense will not be tolerated in the Middle District of Louisiana.”

