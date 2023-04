BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The family of Devin Page Jr. will hold a remembrance ceremony for him Wednesday evening, April 12.

It has been one year since the toddler was killed by a stray bulled while he was asleep.

The public memorial starts at 5:30 a.m. at Town Square Downtown.

