Angry protestors claim several bills are anti-LGBT

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There are about seven bills this session dealing with LBGT issues and folks who marched on Wednesday, April 12 say they’re demanding lawmakers vote them down.

They were here last year in opposition to the transgender sports bill that ended up becoming law. And now they’re back to speak out against more legislation they take issue with.

“Not only have they come out with five different, maybe it’s six, a lot of book bans. They’ve come out with all kinds of book bans, they’re coming out with a relaunch of the don’t say gay bill, they’re coming out with a deadname bill,” said one activist.

The proposed bills would prevent certain sexual materials inside school libraries. Another bill would prevent teachers from calling students by their preferred pronouns or name, otherwise referred to as deadnaming. There’s also a proposal to prohibit any gender reassignment treatments for minors.

“No other kind of legislation can make someone feel so disposable that our legislators either don’t care if we live or die or just don’t want us to be alive in this state anymore,” said another activist.

“So, I missed the protest but I’m sure they’re referring to HB463 which simply makes it illegal to do sex change procedures on kids. So, it would prohibit things like puberty blockers, hormone treatments, or any surgical procedure. Again, there’s just nothing that more important than protecting kids and protecting life and if that means taking unpopular stances or engaging in controversial discussions then that’s just something we have to do,” said Rep. Gabe Firment (R).

Another bill they were opposed to is HB77 by Rep. Laurie Schlegel (R), which would bring tougher penalties for porn sites that fail to follow Louisiana law and require age verification.

In a statement, Rep. Schlegel writes, “Unfortunately, a number of companies have refused to comply with Louisiana law. HB77 would add an additional mechanism for enforcement in order to protect our children from hard-core pornography”.

Protestors shouted chants while marching from the Capitol steps to the governor’s mansion. And say they’ll fight these bills at every step.

“And we know that even though democrats claim to be on our side, they’re not going to fight for us until we make them until we fight them to make them fight for us,” one activist shouted.

Here are a couple of the bills we have already previewed.

