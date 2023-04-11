Facebook
Woman arrested following store fight, stabbing, arrest documents say

(MGN graphic)
(MGN graphic)(MGN)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A woman has been arrested following a fight and stabbing at a grocery store, according to an arrest report.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said Arielle Mealey, 23, is charged with attempted second-degree murder.

According to arrest documents, the stabbing happened on February 8, 2023, at the Neighbors Food Market on Dougherty Drive in Baton Rouge.

The victim told investigators that she was checking out at a store register with her 1-year-old and got into an argument with the suspect, according to the arrest documents. The documents said the argument had to do with the way the suspect gave the victim her change back.

According to the arrest documents, the victim admitted to spitting on Mealey, who reacted by grabbing her purse, running around the counter, and reaching for something inside of her purse. Police said that when Mealey reached the victim, a knife fell out of the purse.

Mealey eventually picked up the knife, began swinging it at the victim, and then stabbed the victim in the back, the arrest documents said.

Authorities said the victim’s injuries were not considered life-threatening.

