Witness describes dangerous car stunt driving in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One man who witnessed some of the car stunt driving mayhem in Baton Rouge recently is worried about traveling the streets with his family.

Changes to penalties for street racers and drivers who perform dangerous stunts on roadways and in parking lots cannot come fast enough for one man who witnessed the wild weekend on Baton Rouge streets.

“This is happening throughout the country,” said Sgt. L’Jean McKneely Jr. with the Baton Rouge Police Department. “Here, it is sporadic. They’ll have one session, then they might not have one for a while.”

But the latest unfolded in spots across the city early Sunday morning, April 9, and it was more violent than usual, particularly when dispatched to St. Phillip Street near the Pastime Lounge.

People rushed at the police unit of an arriving officer and some people reportedly beat on the car, causing damage.

“Very, very dangerous. These are not professional drivers. They are creating havoc and we are responsible for everyone and everything,” added McKneely.

“It’s kinda like, sound consuming,” said Bobby Bennett. “It sucks all the sound that’s around you out.”

He witnessed some of it firsthand, recording video as he watched the mayhem unfold. He was driving with his family when he says he spotted more than 200 people gathered in an empty parking lot along Florida Boulevard near Sherwood Forest Boulevard.

“I’m baffled by that because you don’t have no concern for your life or nobody around you,” explained Bennett.

But he added it’s not just the car stunts and people that have him concerned. He said he heard gunshots in the middle of everything.

“I know that if you shoot a bullet up, it comes down. Somebody could get hit,” he pointed out.

Police said they were not aware of shots being fired there.

Bennett wants change and is concerned for his family.

“I have to be concerned. I have daughters. It jeopardizes their lives,” he emphasized.

Police said they are still looking at multiple videos posted online and surveillance videos from businesses. They added they’re hoping to identify more players in all of this and place more people under arrest.

