Train collides with 18-wheeler in West Baton Rouge Parish
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Deputies are responding to a crash involving a train and an 18-wheeler in West Baton Rouge Parish.
According to deputies, the train collided with the 18-wheeler in the area of LA 1145 (Calumet Road) and Highway 190.
Authorities said no injuries have been reported. However, Highway 190 is closed at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
