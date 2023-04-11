Train collides with 18-wheeler in West Baton Rouge Parish

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Deputies are responding to a crash involving a train and an 18-wheeler in West Baton Rouge Parish.

According to deputies, the train collided with the 18-wheeler in the area of LA 1145 (Calumet Road) and Highway 190.

Authorities said no injuries have been reported. However, Highway 190 is closed at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

