Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

‘This is infuriating:’ Woman and two children shot in Texas

A mother and two of her children were shot in what Texas authorities are calling a domestic violence incident. (Credit: KSAT via CNN Newsource)
By KSAT Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 7:32 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (KSAT) - A mother and two toddlers were shot Monday night in Texas.

Two other children narrowly escaped the scene in what San Antonio authorities are calling a domestic violence incident.

“This is infuriating. With all the resources and effort we’ve put into assisting domestic violence victims and trying to prevent these things from happening, here we are with a 1- and 2-year-old and a 28-year-old mom shot by her intimate partner,” San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said.

The woman and her children were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Their conditions are unknown.

Copyright 2023 KSAT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Nathan Millard, Derrick Perkins, Tiffany Guidry, and Tabbeth Barber
Warrants: Nathan Millard hired prostitutes, smoked crack
TV Giveaway
Five individuals arrested for attempting to smuggle drugs into the parish jail
Five arrested for attempting to smuggle drugs into jail, officials said
Derrick Perkins (left) and Nathan Millard (right)
Man arrested in Nathan Millard case now accused of disposing of his body, officials say

Latest News

Fredrick Breaux
CRIME STOPPERS: Man arrested for allegedly setting home on fire, attempted murder
9News Daily AM Update: Tuesday, April 11
9News Daily AM Update: Tuesday, April 11
According to a survey from the Kaiser Family Foundation, nearly 20% of adults have had a family...
Survey: Gun violence affects half of US families
Two people embrace outside of a building where a shooting took place in Louisville, Ky.,...
What we know about victims of the Louisville bank shooting
Five people have died following a a mass shooting inside a Louisville bank.
Deadly bank mass shooting leaves community reeling