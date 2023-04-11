Tangipahoa Parish deputies report runaway teen found safe

HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office announced a runaway teenager has been found safe.

According to TPSO, Abigayle McKinney, 15, was located in good health and returned to her family.

Authorities originally reported she was last seen around 10 p.m. on Sunday, April 9, at her home near the Oak Knoll Country Club.

Detectives said McKinney has a history of running away and apologized to her grandmother in a note for “having to leave so suddenly.”

Deputies described McKinney as five feet and seven inches tall. They added that she weighed about 140 pounds.

