Stuffed Turbans of Flounder

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - This dish was inspired by Chef Nathaniel Burton’s famous Stuffed Flounder. Master Chef Nathaniel Burton, the co-author of Creole Feast, was born in McComb, Miss. in 1914. Starting as a busboy at the Hotel New Orleans, he worked his way up to be one of the most respected Creole chefs in the city. He is best known for heading the kitchen of the famous Pontchartrain Hotel on St. Charles Avenue as well as Broussard’s in the French Quarter. In addition to teaching many young chefs the art of Creole cooking in his kitchen, he shared his experiences with students at the Culinary Institute of America and Cornell University.

Prep Time: 1 Hour

Yields: 8 Servings

Ingredients:

8 (4-ounce) fillets of flounder

Salt and black pepper to taste

Granulated garlic to taste

¾ cup melted butter, divided

1 cup minced onions

1 cup minced celery

½ cup minced red bell peppers

½ cup minced green bell peppers

¼ cup minced garlic

1 cup (70–90 count) shrimp, peeled and deveined

1 cup white wine, divided

1 cup heavy whipping cream

1 cup shellfish stock

1 pound lump crabmeat

2 cups seasoned Italian bread crumbs

½ cup water

Method:

Preheat oven to 375°F. Lightly oil a deep baking pan with olive oil spray and set aside. Season flounder well on both sides with salt, pepper, and granulated garlic then set aside. In a large sauté pan, heat ¼ cup butter over medium-high heat. Add onions, celery, bell peppers, and minced garlic and sauté 3–5 minutes or until vegetables are wilted, stirring occasionally. Add shrimp and cook for 5–7 minutes or until pink and curled. Deglaze with ½ cup wine and reduce to half volume. Pour in cream and stock, bring to a rolling boil then reduce to a simmer. Cook until sauce is reduced by half. Gently fold in crabmeat then season to taste with salt, pepper, and granulated garlic. Sprinkle in just enough bread crumbs, 1 cup at a time, to absorb liquid and hold the mixture together, mixing until a stuffing consistency is achieved. Remove from heat and adjust seasonings if necessary. Divide mixture into 8 portions. Roll each fillet of fish around one portion of stuffing, ensuring that the ends of the fillet overlap each other and securing with a toothpick if necessary. Stand up each turban on the prepared baking pan. If desired, add a slice of lemon and a dash of paprika on top of the stuffing for each fillet. Add remaining wine, melted butter, and ½ cup water to the bottom of a baking pan and bake for 25–30 minutes or until fish flakes easily and stuffing is heated through. Serve immediately.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.