State leaders introduce bill to crack down on distracted driving

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We all know how distracting phones can be especially while on the road. Calls for action on the steps of the Capitol this morning as state Rep. Mike Huval (R) introduced his bill to reduce districted driving.

“Current Louisiana law prohibits drivers from texting while driving but as you’ve heard there’s enough exceptions and loopholes to make the law virtually impossible to enforce,” said Vice President of AAA Angela Nelson.

According to AAA, drivers today are using their phones as maps, to video chat, to stream movies, to check social media, and even shop online.

Nearly 4 out of 10 deadly crashes in our state involve a distracted driver.

“Nationally nearly 10 people are killed every day because of another driver’s selfish choice to focus on their phone instead of the road in front of them,” Nelson added.

Rep. Huval’s bill would require an officer to visually confirm the driver using the phone but stops short of allowing the officer to arrest them. Instead, depending on the number of offenses, the driver can face anywhere from $50 to $300 or 15-60 hours of community service. It would also require racial data to be collected and presented annually to the governor, Senate president, and House speaker to avoid any racial profiling.

“We want protection, we do not want this tool to be used to racially profile, we want it to protect people’s lives that’s the main reason for it,” said Rep. Huval.

Susan Salter and her husband tragically lost her daughter Nicole to a driver who was texting back in 2014, just one day after Christmas. Nicole had 3 children.

“We’ve experienced the 2-year-old baby that doesn’t even remember his mother, the middle son actually began slapping himself in the face because he didn’t know how to cope with it. The oldest was having anxiety attacks at the age of 8 so bad that we had to call EMS because she couldn’t breathe. This is something that is never ending...this impacts us forever,” said Susan.

Although similar legislation failed last year, Rep. Huval feels confident this bill is written in a way that will get the votes it needs.

