Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Rain chances climb as low pressure develops in the Gulf

By Steve Caparotta
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 4:22 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Plenty of clouds will remain in place today, with scattered showers and a few t-storms possible from this afternoon into the evening.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, April 11
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, April 11(WAFB)

Highs will top out in the mid 70s for most before the rains develop. The rains will be tied to a developing area of low pressure in the northern Gulf of Mexico.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, April 11
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, April 11(WAFB)

Midweek Rains

Rain chances will climb higher into Wednesday, with the biggest question mark still centered around rain amounts. The uncertainty on rain totals is tied to uncertainty in the track of the Gulf low, but suffice to say that heaviest rains will likely be near the coast, with totals trending lower the farther inland you go.

The Weather Prediction Center outlooks shows totals as high as 1.5″-3.0″ near the coast through Friday morning, with 0.75″-1.50″ on average near the interstates, and totals generally less than 0.75″ north of the interstates.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, April 11
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, April 11(WAFB)

Scattered rains will remain possible into at least the first half of Thursday, but things should start to trend drier during the afternoon and evening as the low begins to shift to our east.

More Rain This Weekend

Friday will deliver a brief lull in the rains and warmer temperatures, with highs climbing into the low 80s. But good rain chances make a quick return on Saturday in association with our next cold front.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, April 11
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, April 11(WAFB)

Scattered rains will remain possible into early Sunday before drier air arrives in the wake of the front. It then looks like mild and drier weather will settle in for the first part of next week.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, April 11
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, April 11(WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Nathan Millard, Derrick Perkins, Tiffany Guidry, and Tabbeth Barber
Warrants: Nathan Millard hired prostitutes, smoked crack
TV Giveaway
Derrick Perkins (left) and Nathan Millard (right)
Man arrested in Nathan Millard case now accused of disposing of his body, officials say
Five individuals arrested for attempting to smuggle drugs into the parish jail
Five arrested for attempting to smuggle drugs into jail, officials said

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, April 10
Gulf low and cold front bring elevated rain chances to extended forecast
Chief Meteorologist Jay Grymes gives the 10 p.m. weather for Monday, April 10.
FIRST ALERT 10 P.M. FORECAST: Monday, April 10
Chief meteorologist Jay Grymes gives the 8 p.m. weather forecast on Monday, April 10, 2023.
FIRST ALERT 8 P.M. FORECAST: Monday, April 10
Chief meteorologist Jay Grymes gives the 6 p.m. weather forecast on Monday, April 10, 2023.
FIRST ALERT 6 P.M. FORECAST: Monday, April 10