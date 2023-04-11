Rain chances climb as low pressure develops in the Gulf

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Plenty of clouds will remain in place today, with scattered showers and a few t-storms possible from this afternoon into the evening.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, April 11 (WAFB)

Highs will top out in the mid 70s for most before the rains develop. The rains will be tied to a developing area of low pressure in the northern Gulf of Mexico.

Midweek Rains

Rain chances will climb higher into Wednesday, with the biggest question mark still centered around rain amounts. The uncertainty on rain totals is tied to uncertainty in the track of the Gulf low, but suffice to say that heaviest rains will likely be near the coast, with totals trending lower the farther inland you go.

The Weather Prediction Center outlooks shows totals as high as 1.5″-3.0″ near the coast through Friday morning, with 0.75″-1.50″ on average near the interstates, and totals generally less than 0.75″ north of the interstates.

Scattered rains will remain possible into at least the first half of Thursday, but things should start to trend drier during the afternoon and evening as the low begins to shift to our east.

More Rain This Weekend

Friday will deliver a brief lull in the rains and warmer temperatures, with highs climbing into the low 80s. But good rain chances make a quick return on Saturday in association with our next cold front.

Scattered rains will remain possible into early Sunday before drier air arrives in the wake of the front. It then looks like mild and drier weather will settle in for the first part of next week.

