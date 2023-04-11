LWC hosting hiring event at Main Library

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Job seekers in Baton Rouge and surrounding areas will have an opportunity to attend a hiring event on Thursday, April 13.

The Louisiana Workforce Commission’s Office of Unemployment Insurance is hiring for Tax Agent and Office of Regulatory Services (ORS) Specialist - Call Center positions across the state.

Qualified candidates may receive a conditional offer at the hiring event, according to LWC.

It’s happening at the Main Library on Goodwood Blvd. from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The address is 7711 Goodwood Blvd.

LWC is asking that job seekers:

Wear professional attire

Bring a photo ID and two references

Have a Civil Service application completed prior to the hiring event for at least one of the available positions: ORS and Tax Agent

Register for the event in advance

Previous candidates are encouraged to re-apply

Be prepared for an interview

Staff will be on-site to help with other vacancies.

