LWC hosting hiring event at Main Library
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 4:56 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Job seekers in Baton Rouge and surrounding areas will have an opportunity to attend a hiring event on Thursday, April 13.
The Louisiana Workforce Commission’s Office of Unemployment Insurance is hiring for Tax Agent and Office of Regulatory Services (ORS) Specialist - Call Center positions across the state.
Qualified candidates may receive a conditional offer at the hiring event, according to LWC.
It’s happening at the Main Library on Goodwood Blvd. from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The address is 7711 Goodwood Blvd.
LWC is asking that job seekers:
- Wear professional attire
- Bring a photo ID and two references
- Have a Civil Service application completed prior to the hiring event for at least one of the available positions: ORS and Tax Agent.
- Register for the event in advance
- Previous candidates are encouraged to re-apply
- Be prepared for an interview
Staff will be on-site to help with other vacancies.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.