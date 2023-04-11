Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

LWC to host hiring event this week

Louisiana Workforce Commission
Louisiana Workforce Commission(WAFB)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 4:56 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Job seekers in Baton Rouge and surrounding areas will have an opportunity to attend a hiring event on Thursday, April 13.

The Louisiana Workforce Commission’s Office of Unemployment Insurance is hiring for Tax Agent and Office of Regulatory Services (ORS) Specialist - Call Center positions across the state.

Job seekers in Baton Rouge and surrounding areas will have an opportunity to attend a hiring...
Job seekers in Baton Rouge and surrounding areas will have an opportunity to attend a hiring event on Thursday, April 13.(Louisiana Workforce Commission)

Qualified candidates may receive a conditional offer at the hiring event, according to LWC.

It’s happening at the Main Library on Goodwood Blvd. from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The address is 7711 Goodwood Blvd.

LWC is asking that job seekers:

  • Wear professional attire
  • Bring a photo ID and two references
  • Have a Civil Service application completed prior to the hiring event for at least one of the available positions: ORS and Tax Agent.
  • Register for the event in advance
  • Previous candidates are encouraged to re-apply
  • Be prepared for an interview

Staff will be on-site to help with other vacancies.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Nathan Millard, Derrick Perkins, Tiffany Guidry, and Tabbeth Barber
Warrants: Nathan Millard hired prostitutes, smoked crack
TV Giveaway
Derrick Perkins (left) and Nathan Millard (right)
Man arrested in Nathan Millard case now accused of disposing of his body, officials say
Five individuals arrested for attempting to smuggle drugs into the parish jail
Five arrested for attempting to smuggle drugs into jail, officials said

Latest News

February is American Heart Month and Dr. Steven Kelley with the Baton Rouge Cardiology Center...
YOUR HEALTH: New wireless pacemaker shocking hearts back into rhythm
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, April 11
Rain chances climb as low pressure develops in the Gulf
Angola Prison (Source: WAFB)
Gov. Edwards publicly calls for an end to Louisiana’s death penalty as legislative session begins
Donald Ray Graves (left) and Najoua Jabarie Harris (right)
Video shows BR mall shooting suspect helping smuggle illegal immigrants in Texas, authorities say