Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin will not seek re-election

Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin
Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A spokesman for the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office confirmed on Tuesday, April 11, that Kyle Ardoin will not seek re-election.

The spokesman said Ardoin cited health reasons as contributing to his decision.

The below statement was released by the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office:

Ardoin served as Louisiana’s 44th secretary of state. He was elected to the position on Oct. 8,10, 2018, and served as interim secretary of state for several months before that election.

