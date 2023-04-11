Jose Alvarado returns to practice; could be available for Pelicans if they make playoffs

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Backup point guard Jose Alvarado is returning from injury to rejoin the Pelicans for practice but will be held out of gameplay for one week.

He may become available again if the Pelicans win the Play-In Tournament and reach the postseason.

“Following recent medical imaging and re-evaluation of the stress reaction to his right tibia, Jose Alvarado has been cleared to resume on-court basketball activities,” said VP David Griffin. “He will be out for tomorrow’s game against Oklahoma City and is not expected to play for at least one week. A specific timeline for his return will be announced at a later date.”

Similar to teammate Zion Williamson, no specific timeline for return has been established and he will be re-evaluated on a weekly basis.

