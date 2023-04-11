Facebook
JACQUES TALK: LaDazhia Williams

LSU forward LaDazhia Williams has been selected in the second round of the 2023 WNBA Draft by the Indiana Fever.
By Jacques Doucet
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 8:55 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU forward LaDazhia Williams was selected in the second round, 17th overall, of the 2023 WNBA Draft by the Indiana Fever.

Williams, a graduate transfer to LSU from Missouri averaged 9.9 points per game on 55% shooting and averaged six rebounds per game for the Tigers.

She was a key piece in the Tigers’ Final Four matchup against Virginia Tech and in the National Championship game against Iowa.

