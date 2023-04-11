Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Increased EMT classes trying to combat nationwide EMS shortage

The National EMS Academy is a sister company of Acadian Ambulance and they’re holding spring EMT classes.
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 6:01 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the National EMS Academy are trying to get the word out about upcoming classes to combat the nationwide EMS shortage.

The National EMS Academy is a sister company of Acadian Ambulance and they’re holding spring Emergency Medical Technician or EMT classes throughout Louisiana.

You can sign up for classes at www.becomeamedic.com.

Regional Coordinator, David Finley, said they have dramatically increased the number of EMT classes to put an end to the nationwide EMS shortage and give more opportunities to individuals interested in EMS.

You can sign up for classes at becomeamedic.com.

You can sign up for classes at becomeamedic.com.

Officials with the National EMS Academy are trying to get the word out about upcoming classes.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Nathan Millard, Derrick Perkins, Tiffany Guidry, and Tabbeth Barber
Warrants: Nathan Millard hired prostitutes, smoked crack
TV Giveaway
Derrick Perkins (left) and Nathan Millard (right)
Man arrested in Nathan Millard case now accused of disposing of his body, officials say
Five individuals arrested for attempting to smuggle drugs into the parish jail
Five arrested for attempting to smuggle drugs into jail, officials said

Latest News

You can sign up for classes at becomeamedic.com.
Sign up for EMT classes combatting nationwide shortage
February is American Heart Month and Dr. Steven Kelley with the Baton Rouge Cardiology Center...
YOUR HEALTH: New wireless pacemaker shocking hearts back into rhythm
National EMS Academy hosting classes
National EMS Academy hosting classes
It’s the largest statewide litter removal and beautification effort that runs in conjunction...
Help keep La. litter-free during Love the Boot Week