Increased EMT classes trying to combat nationwide EMS shortage

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the National EMS Academy are trying to get the word out about upcoming classes to combat the nationwide EMS shortage.

The National EMS Academy is a sister company of Acadian Ambulance and they’re holding spring Emergency Medical Technician or EMT classes throughout Louisiana.

You can sign up for classes at www.becomeamedic.com.

Regional Coordinator, David Finley, said they have dramatically increased the number of EMT classes to put an end to the nationwide EMS shortage and give more opportunities to individuals interested in EMS.

