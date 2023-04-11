Help keep La. litter-free during Love the Boot Week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Do your part and help keep Louisiana beautiful during Love the Boot Week April 17-23.

It’s the largest statewide litter removal and beautification effort that runs in conjunction with Earth Week. It also brings attention to the state’s litter problem.

Groups of volunteers across the state come together to pick up litter and trash in an ultimate effort to keep communities clean and reduce waste.s

Last year, 8,476 volunteers dedicated over 40,000 hours to the removal of 293 tons of litter at 280 events across 54 parishes.

Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser will join Matt Williams and Liz Koh for a live interview during 9News This Morning to discuss Love the Boot Week.

