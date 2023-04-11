Gulf low and cold front make for soggy rest of week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An area of low pressure will be developing in the North Central Gulf of Mexico today. This Gulf low will slowly push north into SE Louisiana on Thursday. Rain chances will be on the rise beginning today. Rain amounts will be highest closer to the coast as they will see more persistent rain. Inland areas will see off and on rain showers beginning this afternoon/evening and continuing until the system exits the region Thursday evening.

2-3″ of rain will be possible along the coast with 1-2″ near metro New Orleans and around 0.5″-1.0″ for metro Baton Rouge. The abundant clouds and passing showers will keep daytime temperatures in check. Highs will only reach the low to mid 70°s through Thursday.

Friday will be dry as we await the arrival of another rain maker. Temperatures will have a chance to warm as a result. Expect highs in the low 80°s to end the week. A cold front will arrive Saturday PM into early Sunday AM. Showers and t-storms will be widespread off and on through Saturday. Saturday afternoon/evening looks to be the wettest timeframe of the upcoming weekend. If you have outdoor plans Saturday afternoon/evening you will want to have an indoor plan “B”. One or two strong/severe storms can’t be completely ruled out at this time. The overall severe weather threat appears limited. Additional rain amounts of about 1″ will be possible Saturday into early Sunday. The front will pass helping to usher out the moisture by Sunday morning. Temperatures will take a brief, slight dip on the backside of the front.

It stays dry through a good chunk of next week. Temperatures will trend warmer through the upcoming work/school week.

