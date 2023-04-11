Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Georgia Clark named Co-SEC Player of the Week

LSU designated hitter Georgia Clark (25)
LSU designated hitter Georgia Clark (25)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFB) - LSU infielder Georgia Clark has been named the Co-SEC Player of the Week the league announced on Tuesday, April 11.

Clark led the Tigers in slugging percentage at 1.286 and two home runs in their series win over Missouri.

The Houston, Texas native had a .429 batting average, with three hits, three RBI, and three walks over the Weekend.

Clark also moved up in the LSU record book as she sits at No. 4 in career home runs with 39. She also sits at No. 3 in career walks at 121 and No. 10 in RBI with 149.

She ranks No. 2 in walks in the SEC this season with 32.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Nathan Millard, Derrick Perkins, Tiffany Guidry, and Tabbeth Barber
Warrants: Nathan Millard hired prostitutes, smoked crack
TV Giveaway
Derrick Perkins (left) and Nathan Millard (right)
Man arrested in Nathan Millard case now accused of disposing of his body, officials say
Five individuals arrested for attempting to smuggle drugs into the parish jail
Five arrested for attempting to smuggle drugs into jail, officials said

Latest News

LSU Tigers
No. 11 LSU evens series against Missouri
LSU head coach Jay Johnson
No. 1 LSU overcomes 4-run deficit to even series vs. No. 6 South Carolina
LSU head coach Jay Johnson
No. 1 LSU drops first game to No. 6 South Carolina
LSU Tigers
No. 1 LSU to play doubleheader against South Carolina on Friday