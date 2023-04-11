Georgia Clark named Co-SEC Player of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFB) - LSU infielder Georgia Clark has been named the Co-SEC Player of the Week the league announced on Tuesday, April 11.

Clark led the Tigers in slugging percentage at 1.286 and two home runs in their series win over Missouri.

The Houston, Texas native had a .429 batting average, with three hits, three RBI, and three walks over the Weekend.

Clark also moved up in the LSU record book as she sits at No. 4 in career home runs with 39. She also sits at No. 3 in career walks at 121 and No. 10 in RBI with 149.

She ranks No. 2 in walks in the SEC this season with 32.

