Baker police collecting donations for Mississippi tornado victims

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - The Baker Police Department is collecting donations for the victims of deadly tornadoes in Mississippi.

More than a dozen people were killed when severe storms ripped through parts of Mississippi back in March.

According to Baker Police Chief Carl Dunn, crews will collect canned foods, water bottles, toiletries, and cleaning supplies until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11. Monetary donations are also being collected via Cashapp: $CarlKDunn.

The chief said the monetary donations are needed to buy hot food and to cook meals for people in Rolling Fork, Mississippi. Volunteers hope to cook enough food to feed 400 people.

Volunteers with the Baker Police Department and the Baker Fire Department plan to leave early Wednesday, April 12, to travel to Mississippi.

Chief Dunn said he has been in constant contact with the Rolling Fork police chief and a pastor in town.

