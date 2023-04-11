After state delays case, bond granted for accused child abuser, sources say

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A Livingston Parish man booked into jail for charges related to sexually assaulting children over several years has been granted bond in the amount of $250,000, multiple sources confirm to the WAFB I-Team. The suspect in the case, John Mack, of Independence, was indicted on multiple counts of rape, sexual battery and indecent behavior with a juvenile.

Mack’s defense attorney, John Mclendon, explains that the trial has been moved to July 10. Mclendon added that Mack will be required wear an ankle monitor and stay on house arrest while he is out on bond.

Sources told the I-Team that state prosecutors delayed hearings on the matter, so at Mclendon’s request, Mack was awarded bond so that he would not sit in jail while the case moved through the court system.

“He’s an old guy in bad health. The judge saw that,” Mclendon said about his elderly client.

The case is being handled by Louisiana Attorney General’s Office after District Attorney Scott Perrilloux recused his office due to the “politically sensitive nature of the case.”

WAFB has reached out to the AG’s office for a response.

State Sen. Regina Barrow who chairs a state child welfare committee, raced to reassure the public that Mack would not be able to contact his victims while he is out of jail.

“We want to ensure the proper safeguards are put in place to protect the victims and their families,” she said.

The state’s Department of Children and Family Services came under fire by local groups which said years of complaints about Mack’s abuse went unanswered.

