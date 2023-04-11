2 arrested for manufacturing narcotics, deputies say

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Two people have been arrested following the discovery of a drug lab at a home, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Chief Jimmy Travis with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office said Ashley St. Cyr, 39, and Dwayne Richardson, 42, were taken into custody on Wednesday, March 29.

St. Cyr and Richardson were found to be operating a DMT lab at their home on Pecan Trace Drive east of Ponachatoula, deputies said. They added DMT produces effects similar to psychedelics like LSD or “magic mushrooms.” Investigators said they learned St. Cyr was actually manufacturing DMT inside of the residence.

Deputies initially responded to the home on Pecan Trace Drive to assist the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services with an investigation, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office. A juvenile was at the home at the time of a search by deputies, authorities said. They added the juvenile was released to family members at the direction of DCFS.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office said St. Cyr and Richardson face the below charges:

Operation, creating possession of clandestine laboratory

Manufacturing of CDS I

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Cruelty to a juvenile

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.