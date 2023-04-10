Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

YOUR HEALTH: Heart symptoms you shouldn’t ignore

Heart monitor.
Heart monitor.(MGN)
By Julie Marks and Roque Correa
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 4:20 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) - More than 800 thousand people have a heart attack in the US each year. Seeking prompt medical care can save your life if you’re having a heart attack, but some warning signs can be tricky to identify. Ivanhoe tells us about heart symptoms you shouldn’t ignore.

Every 40 seconds, someone in the US has a heart attack. Chest pain and shortness of breath are common symptoms, but did you know there are some lesser-known warning signs?

Prakash Balan, MD, Interventional Cardiologist, Banner – University Medicine Heart Institute explains, “There are probably many risk factors that we don’t yet fully appreciate.”

For instance, dizziness and nausea are possible symptoms of a heart attack. So is neck or jaw pain and even problems with your teeth can signal heart trouble.

Annabelle Volgman, MD, Medical Director at Rush Heart Center for Women says, “I had a patient who had a toothache that turned out to be her symptom for having a heart attack.”

A cough that won’t go away could also be a sign of heart failure – especially if it produces white or pink mucus. And a blue or purple net-like pattern on your skin may mean you have a blocked artery. Swelling in your lower legs or feet might indicate that your heart isn’t working properly. And watch out for yellowish-orange, waxy growths on the skin, which could be a symptom of unhealthy cholesterol levels.

Doctor Balan says, “Pay attention to your symptoms. If you are having symptoms, get them checked out.”

With unusual signs of heart trouble.

A recent study found that drinking two or more cups of coffee a day may double the risk of heart death in people with high blood pressure.

Contributors to this news report include: Julie Marks, Producer; Roque Correa, Editor.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Nathan Millard, Derrick Perkins, Tiffany Guidry, and Tabbeth Barber
Warrants: Nathan Millard hired prostitutes, smoked crack
TV Giveaway
Derrick Perkins (left) and Nathan Millard (right)
Man arrested in Nathan Millard case now accused of disposing of his body, officials say
Five individuals arrested for attempting to smuggle drugs into the parish jail
Five arrested for attempting to smuggle drugs into jail, officials said

Latest News

YOUR HEALTH: Genetic counseling; No stomach for cancer
YOUR HEALTH: Are you eating yourself into dementia?
YOUR HEALTH: 10,000 Steps; The pace makes a difference
Current statistics show there are more than 202 million people worldwide wearing smart watches.
YOUR HEALTH: Your smart watch is smarter than you think