YOUR HEALTH: Heart symptoms you shouldn’t ignore

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) - More than 800 thousand people have a heart attack in the US each year. Seeking prompt medical care can save your life if you’re having a heart attack, but some warning signs can be tricky to identify. Ivanhoe tells us about heart symptoms you shouldn’t ignore.

Every 40 seconds, someone in the US has a heart attack. Chest pain and shortness of breath are common symptoms, but did you know there are some lesser-known warning signs?

Prakash Balan, MD, Interventional Cardiologist, Banner – University Medicine Heart Institute explains, “There are probably many risk factors that we don’t yet fully appreciate.”

For instance, dizziness and nausea are possible symptoms of a heart attack. So is neck or jaw pain and even problems with your teeth can signal heart trouble.

Annabelle Volgman, MD, Medical Director at Rush Heart Center for Women says, “I had a patient who had a toothache that turned out to be her symptom for having a heart attack.”

A cough that won’t go away could also be a sign of heart failure – especially if it produces white or pink mucus. And a blue or purple net-like pattern on your skin may mean you have a blocked artery. Swelling in your lower legs or feet might indicate that your heart isn’t working properly. And watch out for yellowish-orange, waxy growths on the skin, which could be a symptom of unhealthy cholesterol levels.

Doctor Balan says, “Pay attention to your symptoms. If you are having symptoms, get them checked out.”

With unusual signs of heart trouble.

A recent study found that drinking two or more cups of coffee a day may double the risk of heart death in people with high blood pressure.

