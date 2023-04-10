Watching Your Wallet: Save Money Booking Trip

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you’ve booked any flights recently, you probably noticed prices are high right now but there are a few ways for you to save some money on your next trip.

Don’t feel the need to skip that summer vacation just yet. There are some ways to reduce those high travel prices.

Gobankingrates.com asked travel experts and flight attendants how to lower the travel bill customers are coming up with for their next trip.

The first recommendation is to book early. If you can book more than six weeks ahead of your scheduled travel, it can save you money. Those ticket prices only go higher the closer you get to travel day. You might find a last-minute deal, but it’s too risky for something like a family vacation.

CheapAir recommends booking about 70 days before your departure date. The price of a ticket changes nearly 50 times, so consider setting an alert to get the best price.

You’ve likely heard this – be flexible. If you can travel any day of the week, or during off-peak times, you’ll get a better price.

Don’t automatically bundle your flight, hotel, and rental car. It can sometimes save you some money but not always.

And, maximize those rewards programs. Signing up for an airline loyalty program can sometimes score you a free checked bag or priority boarding.

Also, if you’re a wholesale club member, check to see whether it’s cheaper to book a flight or rental car through Costco or Sam’s Club.

And don’t forget this: a little friendliness can go a long way sometimes. The airline staff has the power to give you an upgrade or other perks. So, remember to be kind.

Now, what’s the best day to buy a ticket? It’s not always the case, but many industry experts still recommend shopping on a Tuesday or Wednesday for the best prices.

