Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Video shows BR mall shooting suspect helping smuggle illegal immigrants in Texas, authorities say

Donald Ray Graves (left) and Najoua Jabarie Harris (right)
Donald Ray Graves (left) and Najoua Jabarie Harris (right)
By Lester Duhé and WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINNEY COUNTY, Texas. (WAFB) - Two suspects from Baton Rouge were arrested in connection with the alleged smuggling of illegal immigrants in Texas, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Authorities said Donald Ray Graves, 26, and Najoua Jabarie Harris, 25, both face charges.

Donald Ray Graves (left) and Najoua Jabarie Harris (right)
Donald Ray Graves (left) and Najoua Jabarie Harris (right)(Texas DPS)

The illegal immigrants were discovered after a Texas DPS trooper tried to stop a Toyota car in Kinney County back on Friday, April 7, for a traffic violation, authorities said. They added that when the driver of the Toyota refused to stop, a pursuit began.

During the pursuit, a suspect tried to drive through a gate, which caused the Toyota to stall. The driver and a passenger tried to take off on foot but were quickly taken into custody by Texas DPS troopers.

Watch video of the chase below:

A suspect wanted in connection with the deadly shooting near the Mall of La. is one of two people arrested in Texas on human smuggling charges.

Graves was the driver of the vehicle, while Harris was the arrested passenger, according to authorities.

Authorities said six illegal immigrants were discovered in the Toyota, including two inside the trunk. The immigrants are from Guatemala, Honduras, and Ecuador. Troopers added that in addition to the illegal immigrants, two handguns were also found in the Toyota.

Car
Car(Texas DPS)

A spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department said Donald Graves also has a warrant for his arrest in connection with a “highly-planned” and “targeted” deadly shooting near the Mall of Louisiana. The shooting happened in February of 2022 and left two teens dead, police said. Authorities do not believe Graves was the shooter in the incident but added, “He was involved in the shooting.”

The Texas DPS confirmed that Graves is a member of the Bloods Street gang.

RELATED STORIES:

According to the Texas DPS, Graves and Harris have both been turned over to federal custody to be prosecuted in connection with the Texas case. Authorities said they both face federal alien smuggling charges.

Lester Duhe’ will have more on this developing story tonight on 9News at 10.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Nathan Millard, Derrick Perkins, Tiffany Guidry, and Tabbeth Barber
Warrants: Nathan Millard hired prostitutes, smoked crack
TV Giveaway
Derrick Perkins (left) and Nathan Millard (right)
Man arrested in Nathan Millard case now accused of disposing of his body, officials say
Five individuals arrested for attempting to smuggle drugs into the parish jail
Five arrested for attempting to smuggle drugs into jail, officials said

Latest News

Shred fest
BBB hosting 16th annual free Community Shred Fest
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards
2023 Regular Legislative Session gets underway with several proposals up for debate
The 2023 Regular Legislative Session got underway on Monday, April 10. Gov. John Bel Edwards...
2023 Regular Legislative Session gets underway with several proposals up for debate
Car Stunt Arrests
Witness describes dangerous car stunt driving in Baton Rouge
The WAFB I-TEAM tracked dozens of calls that flooded into the 911 call center in East Baton...
I-TEAM: Councilman calls on La. lawmakers to address street racing problem